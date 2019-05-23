New hospital in Troy aims to focus on whole person care
TROY, Ohio (WDTN) - A new Kettering Health Network hospital has been built in Troy.
The hospital is a 135,000-square-feet, three-story building, which focuses on whole person care.
Services at the hospital will include: cardiac testing, an emergency department, inpatient beds, intensive care, lab and imaging, and surgery and a medical office building for physician practices.
The first patient date is scheduled for June 18.
Erick Lunde, President of the Kettering Health Network Troy hospital said, "We want to provide that environment both the healing environment you see around us, but also the care that is taking place with the folks we're hiring to be able to handle and manage the sacred trust that people give us when they walk in the door."
A ribbon-cutting ceremony will be held Thursday, June 6 at 1:30 pm and a community open house on Sunday, June 9 from 1:30 to 4:30 pm.
The Kettering Health Network is a not-for-profit network containing eight hospitals, 11 emergency departments, and 120 outpatient facilities in southwest Ohio. The hospitals are: Fort Hamilton, Grandview, Greene Memorial, Kettering, Kettering Behavioral Medicine, Southview, and Sycamore.
The Kettering College, a division of the Kettering Medical Center, is an accredited college that specializes in health science education.
For more information about the Kettering Health Network, visit their website.
