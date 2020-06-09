New Hope Lutheran Church offers meals to those at risk

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – New Hope Lutheran Church plans to continue offering free meals to at risk residents through June or as long as needed.
The church has been distributing food since the start of the stay-at-home order. Distribution is every Tuesday and Thursday from 1:30 p.m. to 3 p.m.
Cold, nutritious meals are offered so that they can be heated at home.
Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.
Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.
LATEST STORIES ON CORONAVIRUS
- Families reunite with assisted living residents during outdoor visits
- Pandemic expected to have lasting effects on education
- Mark Cuban answering your questions on ‘Coronavirus House Calls’ this Saturday
- Coronavirus in Ohio Monday update: 38,837 cases, 2,404 deaths of COVID-19 in the state
- Bloodied store manager describes life in the age of COVID-19