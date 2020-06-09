Live Now
New Hope Lutheran Church offers meals to those at risk

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – New Hope Lutheran Church plans to continue offering free meals to at risk residents through June or as long as needed.

The church has been distributing food since the start of the stay-at-home order. Distribution is every Tuesday and Thursday from 1:30 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Cold, nutritious meals are offered so that they can be heated at home.

