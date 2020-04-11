New hope for chronic pain patients after state clarifies essential surgery criteria

BEAVERCREEK, Ohio (WDTN) – On Friday, Dr. Amy Acton clarified the state’s position on essential surgeries, urging doctors to re-evaluate their patients who are in excessive pain.

Danielle Lang says she was born with a bad spine and has suffered back pain for her entire adult life. She’s undergone 3 spinal surgeries and countless other procedures. She was prepping for another procedure that her surgeon said would provide instant relief, but the coronavirus forced a postponement. On Friday she got some hope.

Danielle says, “My pain levels will stay up there, at least at a six, and they’ll shoot up into the nine or ten range.” And that’s every day.

Back in 2005 an artificial disc replacement and fusion changed her life, making her pain-free and medication-free for the first time in more than ten years. But it’s back now. She needs surgery on several discs in her neck to alleviate the pain on her spinal cord.

Danielle says, “The same doctor that did my lower back surgery is going to do the neck as well. He told me that I’ll have instant relief.”

But when elective surgeries were halted to free up resources for the coronavirus fight, Danielle’s pain-free future was put on hold. “I have very bad moments. Pain makes you very angry and frustrated.”

She watched the state’s media briefing every day, hoping for a change. Every day disappointed, until Friday. Dr. Amy Acton said, “You should not be having unremitting pain or a change in your symptoms, and just accept that diagnosis. So please take this seriously, doctors, if it’s worsening.”

Dr. Amy clarified what constitutes an essential surgery, listing four criteria that would allow an operation.

Surgeries are necessary if:

There’s a threat to a patient’s life

There’s a threat of permanent dysfunction of an extremity or organ

There’s a risk of progression or worsening condition or disease

There’s a risk of rapidly-evolving symptoms

Dr. Amy Acton says, “If they are in extreme pain from something they are experiencing, that changes the clinical condition.”

Still, Danielle knows there are four-weeks’ worth of patients ahead of her awaiting surgeries. “My hope is that he is able to get to them first, then get me in as quickly as possible. Because they’re in the same situation I am, they really are in a lot of pain and suffering.”

Danielle says she’ll be talking to her doctor as soon as possible. She says she’s so proud of the decisions the state has made to shut things down and slow the spread of the coronavirus.