New health center based in Trotwood-Madison schools opens to community

TROTWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) – A ribbon cutting ceremony was held Tuesday for a health center based at Trotwood-Madison schools.

The center is available to the community Monday through Friday from 7:30-9 a.m. and again from 2-4 p.m.

Health center eligibility does not depend on insurance and they can help you apply for Medicaid. They offer a variety of services from checkups and illness treatment to dental or vision exams.

“Sometimes it can be challenging for parents along the lines of getting in and getting appointments. Our kids are a priority here in this health center, so that’s our focus, making sure we’re taking care of all the medical needs of our kids,” said Trotwood-Madison City Schools Board President Denise Moore.

The health center is in the district office and will be run by Five Rivers Health Centers.

