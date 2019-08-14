New gym opening at Dayton Christian School

Entrance to the Warrior Center has remained sealed off all summer. The space will be revealed to everyone on Wednesday, August 14 during the school’s “Grand Reveal” event. (Dayton Christian School)

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – With many area schools heading back in session this week, one local school is celebrating the opening of a new gymnasium.

Dayton Christian School is opening the new $3.7 million, 20,000 square foot Warrior Center Wednesday on the school’s first day back for the 2019-2020 school year. The gym has a college-sized basketball court and two side courts.

“Our school has dreamt of a gym since it first moved to this site fifteen years ago,” John Gredy, Ed.D, head of school, said. “For that reason, the Warrior Center represents much more than bricks and mortar in which to host games. It is a symbol of our school’s unity in mission, and a place in which future generations can gather to carry it on.”

The school says its first athletic event on the new court will be a varsity women’s volleyball game against Northridge on Aug. 17. A portion of both ticket and concession sales will go back to Northridge, which was affected by the Memorial Day tornadoes.

“It’s important to us to take the fruits of God’s faithfulness in our school’s life and use it as an opportunity to support Northridge’s community,” Ben Shroyer, Dayton Christian School’s athletic director, said. “We built this gym not only to benefit our students, but to serve our community.”

A ribbon-cutting ceremony is planned for Friday at 2 pm at the new Warrior Center. The center was designed by Ruetschle Architects and built by Wenco Construction.

