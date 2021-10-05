SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) – Springfield residents are getting a new grocery store on South Limestone Street. A Groceryland store is set to open in the building which formerly was a Kroger, that closed down in 2020.

The new store will bring new jobs and affordable food to an area that’s been considered a food desert for a few years.

“I was walking by here and was checking out the building, and I’m glad to see that something else is being put in my old store location,” said Michael Martin, a former employee of the closed Kroger.

A look inside the work being done at Groceryland in Springfield.

The 26,000 square foot building is now in the hands of investor and operating partner Dr. Vipul Patel.

“We decided to jump in talk to the city, and we’re really happy to be part of this project,” said Dr. Patel.

The project is estimated to cost around $2 million dollars, but Patel feels the cost could be higher to repair the nearly 70-year-old building.

“We had to completely change the roof. We had to completely change the ceiling tiles. We had about 42 leaks when we took the building. We had to change the floor completely,” said Patel.

Patel says he also eventually hopes to open a walk-in community clinic for people to visit for medical needs in the Groceryland as well.

“When the neighborhood suffers also the health suffers. As a doctor my job is to go where people need help,” said Patel

Martin said he’s happy this resource is coming to the area.

“I’m glad they’re opening another grocery store in the area because it’s kind of a neglected area, but there’s new life coming to it,” said Martin.

Patel said a soft opening for the Groceryland Springfield location is set for November 15, with an official opening the first week of December.