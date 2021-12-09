SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) — Springfield residents celebrated a new grocery store on South Limestone Street. On Thursday morning, a “Groceryland” store opened in the building, which was formerly a Kroger that closed down last year.

“People in this community and around this neighborhood don’t have any transportation or way of getting around, so this store here is a good necessity for the people,” said Springfield resident Brian Ross.

Another resident, George McWhorter said, “the convenience store right over there called themselves taking Kroger’s place when they closed. They don’t have the fruits and veggies as you have over here, so this store is welcomed in this community.”

The Springfield location is the third Groceryland in the Miami Valley. The other stores are located in New Lebanon and Waynesville. The owners of the franchise said the soft opening was filled with excitement, but thanks to supply chain shortages, getting there wasn’t an easy process.

“Whatever we were ordering, we would get like 75 percent of the product,” said Ravindra Patel, the president of Groceryland.

Some customers said they’re glad to see the area, known as a food desert get much-needed help, but they also said there’s still more work to do.

“I’m grateful that it’s here, but I hope the prices will be lowered soon. Also, winter is coming up, and it’s going to be a lot of snow and ice on the ground, so the less you have to drive the better off you’ll be,” said Anthony Jordan.

A grand opening is scheduled for Dec. 20.