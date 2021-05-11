New grocery store may be coming to Springfield

SPRINFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) – A redevelopment agreement to install a new full-service grocery at the former Kroger site on South Limestone Street will come before City Commissioners during their meeting on Tuesday, May 11.

City officials reached an agreement with Groceryland, LLC to sell the South Limestone building and equipment, according to a release.

The city said Groceryland is expected to invest $2 million in property improvements, including a new roof, ceiling, lighting, fixtures, flooring, parking lot, building façade, landscaping, signage and miscellaneous equipment.

Investors hope to begin renovations in June and open for business by the end of the year. The city said the project will create 60 new jobs and $1.2 million in payroll.

“We are thrilled to have Groceryland joining our community and serving the South Limestone area,” said Springfield Mayor Warren Copeland. “Earlier this year, we had an opportunity to visit the Groceryland location in New Lebanon and we were pleased and impressed with their operation. I’m confident that they will serve our community well.”

Groceryland will offer traditional full-service grocery options including a bakery, fresh produce, meat and dairy products.

The City Commission will meet Tuesday at 7 p.m. in the City Hall Forum. In-person attendance is limited and attendees are required to wear masks, submit to temperature checks and maintain social distancing.