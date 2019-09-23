New greenhouse unveiled at The Foodbank in Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Foodbank in Dayton unveiled a new Corteva Agriscience greenhouse on The Foodbank’s garden property Monday morning.

Used as a test, the greenhouse will be used to produce lettuces and herbs for distribution through The Foodbank’s hunger relief programs.

Greenhouse unveiling at The Foodbank (WDTN Photo/Chris Smith)

“The Foodbank is thrilled to be a part of this new opportunity with Corteva Agriscience,” Michelle C. Riley, Foodbank CEO, said. “The winter months are traditionally a time when fresh produce is in low stock at The Foodbank. The addition of this greenhouse will ensure that nutrient-dense greens are available year-round for our partner agencies and clients.”

“At Corteva Agriscience, our mission is to enrich the lives of those who produce and those who consume,” Micah Herron, Territory Manager, Corteva Agriscience, said. “Efforts like this make our mission a reality for those who consume. The greenhouse will help The Foodbank continue its important work of distributing food to those who are food insecure.”

