New grant helps Clark State address food insecurity on and off campus

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) — The Propel Ohio Grant recently awarded to Clark State Community College by The Ohio State University Extension Office is the latest initiative to address food insecurity on campus.

With the help of the grant, Clark State will be able to enhance nutritional education programming for students who attend lessons which consists of six workshops on topics such as food safety, shopping on a budget, healthy meal preparation and balanced meal options.

“We encourage families to come. There will be interactive cooking sessions, and preparation sessions again incorporating an electric skillet and a blender. Any individual that attends five of the six lessons will receive a free blender, a household tool that many families may not have and they can incorporate some of the recipes that are incorporated during the lessons,” said Nina Wiley, Dean of student engagement and support services at Clark State.

The cooking demonstrations will include low-maintenance meal options and incorporate many of the items available at the food pantry on campus.

The first program series will be offered this Wednesday at 12:30 in the Eagle’s Nest Cafeteria. Program series will be offered at 12:30 p.m. on February 19 and 26; March 4, 18 and 25; and April 1 in the Eagle’s Nest cafeteria in the Rafinski Student Center at Clark State. Each lesson lasts 60 minutes. No registration is required, and all workshops are free of charge.