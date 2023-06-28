PREBLE COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) — A vacant property at the Indiana-Ohio border in Preble County could soon see new life.

2 NEWS spoke with Preble County Commissioner Adam Craft about the property located at 6701 W. US-40 in New Paris, located just beside Shelton Fireworks in Richmond, Ind.

According to public property records, the property was initially sold for $900,000 on Jan. 29, 1996, where a “GoMart Inc.” owned the property for many years. Recently, the property was purchased for $3.2 million on Friday, June 16.

On Wednesday, June 28, 2 NEWS reached out to the former property owner. A representative for GoMart Inc. told 2 NEWS that the property was sold because the company “decided not to develop.”

The Preble County Auditor lists the new owner for the site as “United Highway 70 LLC,” although an official store name is not tied to it at this time.

The Ohio Secretary of State’s website shows the new property owner listed in the filing with the state on April 10 as a “carry on gas station with convenience store.” However, Secretary of State Frank Larose’s office says the information regarding the gas station and convenience store was an optional addition of information which is not required by the state, and is not binding.

In a social media post, a company called “Stearman and Son’s Trees Service and Property Maintenance” shows videos of their company clearing trees. The company says they are clearing more than 1,000 trees at the property. Stearman and Son’s claims in the post they are clearing for “the new truck stop.”

Preble County officials had not heard from the new property owners as to what the property could officially hold at the time 2 NEWS reached out for comment.