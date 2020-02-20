New funding program will fight blight in Montgomery County

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Treasurer’s Office is partnering with the Montgomery County Land Bank to help address abandoned properties by establishing a new matching grant program.

Under the new program, the Land Bank will commit $3 million in matching funds over two years to help local governments demolish blighted and abandoned structures.

Funds can be used on commercial or residential structures and will help cities stretch their resources to stabilize neighborhoods.

“It’s one piece of the conversation that needs to be had on how to address this problem in our communities and we are focusing on that issue and trying to bring community partners together,” said Montgomery County Treasurer Russ Joseph.

The funding is made up of delinquent tax and assessment collection funds that the Land Bank receives from the Treasurer’s Office.