CENTERVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) — Residents in the Centerville and surrounding communities will soon be getting another place to get a sweet treat.

Goldies Flavored Soft Serve is coming soon to Centerville. The ice cream shop will be located for consumers to purchase the dessert at 9352 Dayton Lebanon Pike in Centerville.

The ice cream shop says a golden retriever named Goldie is the official mascot of the business. According to the official website for the business, Goldie the mascot is a representation of the pet in ourselves.

“Our story is all about frolicking and fun, as represented by our mascot, Goldie the golden retriever,” the website says. “You see, Goldie embodies the golden retrievers in our lives, Daisy & Lou, and harkens back to goldens of our childhood.”

A post on social media from the business says the new Centerville soft serve location will be a “100% walk-up window”. The post also says the shop will be offering dozens of flavors of soft serve ice cream.

If you are interested in joining the Goldies team, the business says people are encouraged to send in their information online. On the response form, those interested will be able to specify whether they are interested in being a team member, leading the team or setting up the soft serve location prior to opening for business.

Interviews are said to begin the week of March 20.