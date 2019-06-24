New FEMA Disaster Recovery Center open at Dayton Children’s

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Another FEMA Disaster Recovery Center has opened to provide assistance following the Memorial Day tornado outbreak.

FEMA Region 5 announced on Twitter that is has opened a Disaster Recovery Center at Dayton Children’s Hospital Child Health Pavilion at 1010 Valley Street. The hours are from 7 am to 7 pm.

Ohio: Another #FEMA Disaster Recovery Center is open in #Dayton following the #daytontornado. Get info about assistance programs and get questions answered. The center is located at the Dayton Children's Hospital Child Health Pavilion at 1010 Valley St. Hours are 7 AM to 7 PM. pic.twitter.com/0ShdJHJXE8 — FEMA Region 5 (@femaregion5) June 24, 2019

People can receive information about assistance programs as well as get questions answered regarding the FEMA relief effort.

FEMA opened its first Disaster Recovery Center in the area in Trotwood Saturday.

