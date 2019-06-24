New FEMA Disaster Recovery Center open at Dayton Children’s
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Another FEMA Disaster Recovery Center has opened to provide assistance following the Memorial Day tornado outbreak.
FEMA Region 5 announced on Twitter that is has opened a Disaster Recovery Center at Dayton Children’s Hospital Child Health Pavilion at 1010 Valley Street. The hours are from 7 am to 7 pm.
People can receive information about assistance programs as well as get questions answered regarding the FEMA relief effort.
FEMA opened its first Disaster Recovery Center in the area in Trotwood Saturday.Grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.