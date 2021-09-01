New Fellows serve community under The Dayton Foundation

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Five people have been selected as the newest Fellows for The Dayton Foundation’s Del Mar Encore Fellows Initiative.

According to The Dayton Foundation, this initiative deploys retired or career-transitioning older adults into the community to work on significant community issues. Each Fellow brings new sources of talent and experience to nonprofit organizations working to solve critical community issues.

New fellows and their projects include:

Anotnia Dosic, serving the Yellow Springs Senior Center to build a more livable, equitable and age friendly community in Yellow Springs

Beth Grubb, serving the Dayton Area Chamber of Commerce Minority Business Partnership, leading their participation in a Kauffman Foundation/ Cleveland State University project, “Identifying Resource Gaps for Minority Entrepreneurs”

Donna Kastner, serving with The Collaboratory to launch a platform matching skilled older adults in Greater Dayton with employers and nonprofits for work or volunteer opporotunities

Leigh Sempeles, serving the Miami Valley Regional Planning Commission coordinate Age-Friendly initiatives as part of MVRPC’s Institute for Livable and Equitable Communities

Joni Watson, serving Brunner Literacy Center to establish a Literacy Leaders network among service providers in Montgomery County whose clients are at risk for low levels of literacy

The Dayton Foundation said the Del Mar Encore Fellows Initiative has placed Fellows with more than a dozen organizations since 2017. The work is made possible by a grant from the DMH-Dayton Fund of The Dayton Foundation.

