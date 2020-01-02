New federal law aims to crack down on illegal robocalls

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WDTN) – A new federal crackdown on illegal robocalls is now law.

President Trump signed the Telephone Robocall Abuse Criminal Enforcement and Deterrence Act, or TRACED Act, into law this week.

According to experts, Americans receive billions of robocalls each month, and scammers have collected millions of dollars.

“It’s frankly annoying,” said Javier Lopez, who lives in West Carrollton. “I receive like two calls per day.”

“I’ve had to change my number before from it because I got like 20 calls a day,” said Roger Wax, who lives in Miami Township.

The TRACED Act is meant to crack down on those illegal calls. Those who are behind the calls could now face a fine of up to $10,000 for each spam call.

The law also requires phone companies to speed up their development of “call authentication technologies,” which identify illegal robocalls and lets customers know when they’re receiving a call from a faked phone number.

“We need something,” said Timothy Best, who lives in Miami Township. “It gets scary anymore.”

The new law also gives the Federal Communications Commission more time to penalize scammers behind illegal robocalls – up to four years after a call is made instead of one year. The law says the FCC must also come up with more regulations to stop unwanted calls.

Some people told 2 NEWS they’re cautiously optimistic the law will make a difference.

“I think it will definitely help slow them down if people are going to get fined for doing it ’cause no one wants to pay that money for that,” said Anastacia Law, who lives in Miami Township.

“I think it will hopefully slow it down,” Wax said. “It probably won’t, but I just think it’s annoying and it needs to be dealt with somehow.”

The new law does not cover scam calls that are not automated.

This isn’t the first step the federal government has taken to crack down on illegal robocalls. In June, the FCC voted to allow phone companies to automatically block unwanted robocalls.

