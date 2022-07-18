DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN)– New facility plans at the old Good Samaritan Hospital are moving forward despite significant community pushback Monday night. Premier Health’s CEO met with North West Dayton’s Clergy Community Coalition a group that is demanding changes be made to the proposed building that will replace where Good Samaritan Hospital once stood after being demolished three years ago.

The new facility will house several things with a focus on health and wellness, including a new YMCA and urgent care. It will also offer services that address economic disparities such as job training, advanced education options, homebuyer training and financial literacy. Many community leaders say they need a new emergency room and not an Urgent Care, but Premier Health’s CEO says plans are not changing.

“Right now, what we have is a commitment to urgent care and I hear you, that may raise even more anger but I believe that it will be successful and help everyone move forward,” said Premier Health CEO Mike Riordan.

Premier Health and the City of Dayton pledged $15 million each, totaling $30 million that will fund the project. The Clergy Community Coalition believes the plan leaves residents in a desert for medical services, depending on where residents live. Miami Valley Hospital is minutes away for some, but they say that’s even too far for some to drive.

“I always played the diplomat I did, and I’m angry,” said Former Clergy Community Coalition President Rev. Dr. Rockney Carter. “Everybody else can get a $60,000 or even a $50,000 medical facility but we get urgent care, I’m sick of it.”

In March of 2022, a federal investigation found no evidence of a civil rights violation in the closure of Good Samaritan Hospital. The Office for Civil Rights at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services returned a three-page letter announcing no violations were found after a four-year investigation. However, a medical professional for more than 40 years at the University of Chicago believes the proposed plan falls short.

“I’ve only been in this community for 18 months but I recognize from my old experience some serious issues,” said Resident Rebecca Hollbrook. “I had to drive to Austin Landing to go to an emergency room that could provide the kind of care I needed. That’s totally and completely unacceptable.”

Dayton City Planning Board members voted five to one to approve these plans five days ago. Premier Health says they’re planning to break ground on the new facility as early as this September.

After the closing of Good Samaritan Hospital, a new initiative named Phoenix Next was conducted from 2018-to-2019 to create a Vision for the re-use of the 13-acre former Good Samaritan Hospital site and investment in the Phoenix Area neighborhoods.

For more than 15 years in Dayton, the Phoenix Project includes the City of Dayton, Premier Health, CityWide Development and others to invest in the neighborhoods surrounding the former Good Samaritan Hospital property.

Contributions of the group led to the development of the Salem and Catalpa Gateway Park, Fairview K-6 School, Fairview Commons Park, Northwest Metro Library, Salem Avenue Tree Farm and Five Rivers Health City, according to the organization. The Rising at Phoenix also brought 33 new single-family homes to the neighborhood. Other partnerships PhoenixNext has include community policing, home improvement loans and youth development programs.

Phoenix Next Board Members:

Eloise Broner, Premier Health

Patrick Ray, Premier Health

Shelley Dickstein, City of Dayton

Todd Kinskey, City of Dayton

Belinda Mathews Stenson, Community Representative

Mary E. Tyler, Community Representative

Edmund Moore, Community Representative