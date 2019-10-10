New exhibit to celebrate Wounded Warrior canines

Wounded Warrior Dog exhibit (National Museum of the U.S. Air Force)

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A new traveling exhibit will make its way through Dayton and the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force, celebrating Wounded Warrior dogs.

The exhibit, titled “Canine Warriors – Courage and Sacrifice, Always Beside You” features eight Wounded Warrior Dogs and four Canine War Dogs wooden sculptures, created by Ohio master craftsman James Mellick.

In addition to the exhibit, there will be art from the Air Force Art Program depicting working military dogs.

The exhibit runs from Nov. 8 through Jan. 31, 2020 at the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force.

