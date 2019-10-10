New exhibit to celebrate Wounded Warrior canines

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Wounded Warrior Dog exhibit

Wounded Warrior Dog exhibit (National Museum of the U.S. Air Force)

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A new traveling exhibit will make its way through Dayton and the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force, celebrating Wounded Warrior dogs.

The exhibit, titled “Canine Warriors – Courage and Sacrifice, Always Beside You” features eight Wounded Warrior Dogs and four Canine War Dogs wooden sculptures, created by Ohio master craftsman James Mellick.

In addition to the exhibit, there will be art from the Air Force Art Program depicting working military dogs.

The exhibit runs from Nov. 8 through Jan. 31, 2020 at the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

2019 TRICK OR TREAT TIMES
9-4 donate dayton strong

Tragedy in Dayton Stories

More Oregon District Shooting

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Trending Stories

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS