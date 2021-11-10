CENTERVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) – Get moving in a new event hosted by the Centerville-Washington Park District this year.

On November 20, guests can take an interactive adventure through Forest Field and Bill Yeck Parks to find missing turkeys in the Great Turkey Trek, the park district said.

There are two paths: a one-mile paved/limestone walk and a 5K adventure hike. Whichever trek you chose, you can receive a Thanksgiving-themed prize at the end.

The Great Turkey Trek will be open from noon to 3 pm on Saturday, November 20. Guests can park at Forest Field Park at 2100 E. Centerville Road.

The event is free to attend, however, attendees are encouraged to bring new, unopened, colorful socks to donate to Shoes for the Shoeless. Athletic socks that fit children ages 5 and up are preferred.

To register for this event, click here. Registration is not required for attendance, however, the park district said it assists with planning efforts.