EMT Shelby Hale provides oxygen to a puppy found on the scene of a fire in Dayton (City of Dayton )

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – An EMT made a special rescue while working at a fire in Dayton, only ten days after graduating from her EMT class!

The City of Dayton posted a photo on Facebook of new EMT Shelby Hale providing a puppy with lifesaving oxygen after the puppy was found at a fire.

According to the post, Hale graduated on November 18, and had only worked two full shifts before she found herself saving the life of this adorable patient.

According to the city of Dayton, the puppy was found at a fire on Louella Avenue the afternoon of Monday, November 28.