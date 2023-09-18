DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A new electric air taxi manufacturing facility will be landing at the Dayton International Airport creating 2,000 new jobs in the Miami Valley.

According to a release by Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine’s office, Joby Aviation’s new manufacturing facility will build, test and fly all-electric, vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) air taxis mainly to be used for commercial passenger use.

The aircraft is designed to accommodate a pilot and four passengers and will be capable of reaching speeds of 200 mph over a 100-mile range.

“Ohio’s legacy in aviation leadership begins with the Wright Brothers and continues now with Joby Aviation, as they launch a new era in advanced aviation manufacturing and aerial mobility in Dayton,” said Ohio Governor Mike DeWine.

“The aircraft that will roll off Joby Ohio’s production lines will redefine urban transportation and contribute to a transformational change in the way people and goods travel. We welcome Joby and celebrate the new chapter of air mobility history that will be made here in Ohio, the Heart of Aviation and Aerospace.”

Joby Aviation will be investing at least $477.5 million into a 140-acre site at the Dayton International Airport. It will reportedly produce up to 500 aircraft each year with construction beginning next year and completing in 2025.

The facility is expected to significantly impact the Miami Valley economy with a ripple effect across Ohio. The governor’s office reported that the facility could lead to an overall $13 billion economic impact statewide and the creation of 15,000 new jobs by 2045.

“Today’s announcement is big news for the Miami Valley and will be transformative for the people and families in the region,” said Ohio Department of Development Director Lydia Mihalik.

“Joby Aviation’s investment in Ohio will bring thousands of good paying jobs to the area, and when residents look to the sky, they’ll not only see the revolutionary aircraft technology made in their own backyard, but also the limitless possibilities and opportunities that exist right here in Ohio.”

Joby Aviation, DeWine and others will be making a formal announcement at 10 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 18.