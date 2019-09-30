New drug treatment center under construction in Piqua

PIQUA, Ohio (WDTN) – A new treatment center for those wanting to tackle opioid and drug addiction is under construction in Piqua, according to our partners at the Piqua Daily Call.

The construction will be a new location for the Sunrise Treatment Center, which first opened in Cincinnati in 2007. The new location grew from the center’s partnership with Premier Health and close work with the Miami County Heroin Coalition.

“We worked with the Atrium Foundation as part of developing our location in Middletown,” Dr. Jeffrey Bill, founder and CEO of the Sunrise Treatment Center, said. “Given that Premier Health also owns the Upper Valley Medical Center, we were asked to consider opening a facility in the Troy/Piqua area to meet the needs of that community. After having discussions with UVMC’s leadership, as well as the members of the Miami County Heroin Coalition and other community leaders, it became apparent that our model of care would provide a needed service in a way that would complement the other substance use disorder and mental health organizations that were already operating in the area.”

Services include medication-assisted treatment, individual counseling, urinalysis, case management, and crisis intervention, according to the Sunrise Treatment Center website. Other services include general medical, mental health, and intensive outpatient where applicable. Special care is also available for pregnant patients struggling with addiction.

Bill explained the center decided to come to the Miami County area in order to reach more people in need of their services.

“One of the biggest barriers to care for patients struggling with opiate use disorder is accessibility,” Bill said. “Sunrise is committed to branching out into communities with a demonstrated need for our services so that treatment is more convenient. Removing that obstacle enables people to more effectively begin rebuilding their lives as they stabilize in recovery.”

“The opiate epidemic has affected us all in any number of direct and indirect ways,” Bill said. “Sunrise is pleased to have this opportunity to add to the network of care that is collectively working to solve this problem for Miami County.”

The Sunrise Treatment Center hopes to begin treating patients at that location by March or April 2020. The Sunrise Treatment Center is currently under construction at 1130 Garbry Road, Piqua, at an estimated cost of $650,000 for 7,000 square feet of space, according to its Miami County building permit.

For more on this story, check out the full story on the Piqua Daily Call.

