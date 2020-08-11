New dining facility soon opening at Cedarville University

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
ChickfilA Cedarville University

Photo: Cedarville University

CEDARVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) – A new dining facility opened with a soft launch at Cedarville University on Monday in preparation for its grand opening on August 15.

In addition to Chick-fil-A, a dining option called Tossed that features salads and wraps will be housed in the new dining facility.

Pioneer College Caterers, Cedarville University’s food vendor and a Chick-fil-A licensee, will operate both restaurants while abiding by all COVID-19 protocols.

Cedarville will welcome students back on Getting Started weekend, August 14 through 16. The university will open with “Caring Well. Staying Well.” protocols in place.

To learn more, click here

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Don't Miss

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS