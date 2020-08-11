New dining facility soon opening at Cedarville University

CEDARVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) – A new dining facility opened with a soft launch at Cedarville University on Monday in preparation for its grand opening on August 15.

In addition to Chick-fil-A, a dining option called Tossed that features salads and wraps will be housed in the new dining facility.

Pioneer College Caterers, Cedarville University’s food vendor and a Chick-fil-A licensee, will operate both restaurants while abiding by all COVID-19 protocols.

Cedarville will welcome students back on Getting Started weekend, August 14 through 16. The university will open with “Caring Well. Staying Well.” protocols in place.

To learn more, click here.