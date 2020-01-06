New details, images released in semi-truck tires theft in Huber Heights

HUBER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WDTN) – Huber Heights Police released additional details in the break-in and theft of 84 tires at Kenworth of Dayton on Dec. 22.

The incident occurred at Kenworth of Dayton on Centerpoint 70 Boulevard in Huber Heights late Sunday, Dec. 22. Someone broke into the business and stole 84 tires and rims, valued at more than $54,000. The break-in was reported by the business on Dec. 23.

On Monday, Huber Heights Police released surveillance footage of possible vehicles believed to be involved in the theft. A white box truck and a light-colored heavy-duty pickup truck were allegedly involved in the left. According to police, the box truck is a “cabover-style truck” with a lift gate on the bed. The truck also has the word “Sunrise” printed on the passenger’s side of the truck. The pickup truck is possibly tan with marker lights on the roof and seat covers on the driver’s seat, according to police.

Multiple suspects are believed to have been involved, including the usage of specialized tools which traveled across the country hitting multiple places.

Anyone with information about the theft is asked to call Huber Heights Police detectives at 937-233-1565.

