New Dayton mask mandate: Who is exempt?

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – In an a unanimous vote Wednesday, Dayton City Commission passed an ordinance to require masks in the City of Dayton. The mandate went into effect immediately, requiring masks to be worn in public, indoor spaces.

Mayor Nan Whaley said the decision to implement the mandate is an effort to follow CDC guidance and recommendations made by Public Health – Dayton & Montgomery County last week.

While the ordinance requires everyone, regardless of vaccination status to wear masks indoors, a number of exemptions are also outlined, including:

Individuals with a medical condition, mental health condition or developmental disability who are unable to remove the face covering without assistance

Any individual who should not wear a face mask under CDC guidance

Individuals under 6-years-old

Restaurants and bar patrons while eating or drinking

In settings where it is not practicable or feasible to wear a face covering, such as when receiving dental services, medical treatments or while swimming

Outdoors or in an enclosed structure, such as open-air stadiums or open-air concert venues

While actually engaging in exercising in a gym or other similar indoor facility, so long as physical separation of not less than six feet is maintained and the individual wears a face covering at all times when not actually engaged in exercising

When an individual is in his or her work office, conference room, or other workspace not intended for use by the general public

Individuals while acting in their official capacity as a public safety employee or emergency responder when wearing a face covering would interfere with or limit their ability to carry out their official duties or functions, including police officers, firefighters, and other public safety or emergency medical personnel that support public safety operations

Individuals complying with the directions of public safety employees or emergency responders as described above

The ordinance also says that the mandate does not apply inside of religious facilities.

The new policy will be enforced by Dayton Police. Potential repercussions for those who do not adhere to its guidance may face a fine of $85.

While individuals who cite medical reasons are not required to present documentation of their condition or disability except in some cases when required by employers, Dr. Jeffrey Weinstein, patient safety officer at Kettering Health, said this is not a reason that is expected to be used often.

“There are extremely few people who cannot or should not wear a mask,” he said. “Per the CDC they are: children under age 2, ‘or anyone who has trouble breathing, is unconscious, incapacitated, or otherwise unable to remove the mask without assistance.'”

More details regarding the new mandate can be found in the ordinance by clicking here.