New Dayton library set to open August 10

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A new branch of the Dayton Metro Library is set to open on August 10, the library says.

The new branch will combine two current branches, the Belmont and East branches, under one roof. The new branch will be called the Southeast branch, located at 21 Watervliet Ave.

East and Belmont branches closed for good on July 6, however Belmont will reopen with limited services (public computers, returns, and reserve pick-up only) July 10-26.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.