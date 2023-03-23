DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A new drug addiction recovery facility in Dayton is trying to change the way addiction treatment is delivered by housing all of the resources people need under one roof.

DeCoach Rehabilitation Centre staff said they haven’t seen anything else like this done yet in the Dayton area.

“When I got sober, this wasn’t available,” DeCoach Recovery Centre Chief Marketing Officer Aaron Laine said.

Laine is in long-term recovery after struggling with substance abuse for over a decade. He said he wishes the DeCoach Ohio Recovery Campus would have been there when he went through his own addiction recovery.

“Having something like this, from my perspective, is really the catalyst for change in our community and will help reverse the areas of the opioid crisis,” Laine said.

After two years of transforming the former Salvation Army building on South Patterson Boulevard in Dayton, DeCoach Rehabilitation Centre is ready to being transforming the lives of people going through addiction recovery.

“All those scientifically proven ways for people to recover, a lot of times they’re scattered,” Caleb Barrows, DeCoach Recovery Centre chief operating officer, said. “A lot of times they’re scattered. The resources aren’t all in one place, and this facility will allow that to happen.”

The Ohio Recovery Campus will provide rooms for drug detoxification, outpatient services, medication assisted treatment and more.

“We’ll be able to have people stay with us for up to seven months, and that’s a long time to really get back on your feet and work on your recovery and integrate you back into society,” Laine said.

Hundreds of community partners showed up for an open house Thursday afternoon to tour the new facility and see how it could fit in with the services they offer.

“We’re human and one option might not work for somebody and this might work for them, so having more options is only a good thing,” Families of Addicts executive director Anita Kitchen said.

“Dayton and Montgomery County have come together since the end epidemic began,” Amy Dunkin, director of the FOA Dayton Chapter and hospital liaison for DeCoach, said. “We work everyone works very well together, so bringing in another resource is only going to benefit our communities.”

The Dayton Ohio Recover Center will open on May 1. People in need of recovery services now can visit DeCoach Rehabilitation Centre at their six other locations, including in Fairborn and Xenia.