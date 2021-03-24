New Dayton Children’s vaccination site to focus on younger population

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – With healthcare facilities across the country making strides to end the COVID-19 pandemic, more vaccination sites are springing up, including one that started Wednesday at Dayton Children’s Hospital.

Jayne Gmeiner, chief nursing officer and vice president at Dayton Children’s Hospital, said after Governor Mike DeWine and the Ohio Department of Health requested that pediatric hospitals begin serving as vaccine clinics, they were happy get on board, and the community followed suit.

“Our vaccines were posted and we filled up within 24 hours this week,” said Gmeiner. “So we think that it will definitely be that way for the next several weeks. The unique thing about our vaccine center is we’re opening between 3 p.m. and 8 p.m., and we are offering our vaccine center on Monday, Wednesday and Thursdays.”

Community members of all ages are welcome to get vaccinated at the Connor Child Health Pavilion, which is located near the hospital’s Main Campus. But Gmeiner said hospital staff is hoping to keep the focus on the younger, and typically more socially-interactive population.

“Our primary focus is those in the older teenage group and the young adults, and our goal is to be there and serve with the rest of the community.”

She added, even young people who feel healthy or who have already recovered from COVID should get vaccinated to protect themselves and community members from evolving strains. Most importantly, she said the only way to get back to normal is to build immunity to the virus that has ravaged families around the globe for the last year. She said their vaccine clinic can help the Dayton community work toward that goal.

“The vaccine is the great possibility of trying to end this pandemic,” said Gmeiner. “And so as many people should get vaccinated as possible.”

Availability for appointments will open for one week at a time. Gmeiner said those who go online to make an appointment and don’t see Dayton Children’s listed as a vaccination site should simply wait until appointments reopen for the following week. To sign up to get vaccinated, click here.