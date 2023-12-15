DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Dayton Children’s is expanding their healthcare footprint with two new locations.

This expansion is an effort to widen access to developmental rehab, speech therapy, and behavioral health services in both Centerville-Washington Township and Springboro.

Construction on these locations will begin early next year.

Dayton Children’s Centerville-Washington Township outpatient care center will be located at 5501 Far Hills Ave.

Dayton Children’s South Campus behavioral health services will be located at 3300 West Tech Road in Miamisburg.