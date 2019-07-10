WATCH: Dash cam video of wrong-way driver’s arrest released

FAIRBORN, Ohio (WDTN) – New cruiser cam video of a wrong-way incident on I-675 earlier this week has been released, and we also now know the name of the driver.

Fairborn Police were able to stop Kenneth Bell before he caused an accident. He was charged with OVI and reckless driving, but it could have been a lot worse.

On Sunday night at around 10 p.m. several people called 911 about a wrong-way driver in the southbound lanes of I-675 near Dayton Yellow Springs Road.

The video shows Bell weaving an SUV through both lanes of traffic with his lights off, narrowly missing several cars that had pulled to the side of the road. Finally, he brakes and pulls over.

The officer taps on the window and says, “Sir you’re driving the wrong way.”

Bell responds, “I’m sorry.”

“You’re driving the wrong way on the highway,” the officer says, before adding “Let’s walk back to this side here so we don’t get hit because we’re already in enough danger.”

Officers walked Bell back to their cruiser and away from traffic. One of the officers asked, “Where are you coming from, sir?” Bell said, “I’m coming from a get-together.”

The officer asks, “At this get-together did you have any alcoholic beverages?” Bell says, “Yes.”

Then they had the following exchange: “How much did you have to drink?” “A beer and wine.” “Should you be driving a motor vehicle right now?” “I think I was ok.” “You think you’re ok?” “Yeah.”

The officers performed a field sobriety test before handcuffing Bell and taking him to Fairborn jail. Because there were no collisions, no other drivers were injured.

