DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Dayton International Airport in partnership with United Airlines has launched a new nonstop flight to Denver, Colorado.

United Flight 47-32 is scheduled to depart from Dayton at around 9 a.m. and set to return at around 10:15 p.m. daily.

The original announcement was made back in May and it is now the furthest-flying direct flight from Dayton.

2 NEWS spoke with the head of the University of Dayton’s alumni group that’s located in Denver. He said he makes the trip back to UD at least once a year and had to experience connections, delays and long drives.

“I think there’s a lot of appeal that, you know, people are going to want to have that direct flight. So I’m really hoping it does take off and everything and like I said just to support it, you know, I’m trying to plan out, okay, when can we get out there for a weekend, you know, watch a hockey game, watch a couple of basketball games and, you know, have fun that way,” said Mark Russell.

“We have about 1400 UD alumni in Colorado, and so I’m sure there’s a lot of folks that are going to love to want to come back for reunion weekends or catch a, you know, a sports weekend between the men’s or the women’s teams.”

This new flight starts just about a month after Avelo Airlines announced its permanent departure from Dayton International Airport after less than a year. Avelo was offering nonstop flights from Dayton to Orlando.