BEAVERCREEK, Ohio (WDTN) — A new Crumbl Cookies location will be opening its doors on July 15.

According to Crumbl Cookies, the new location will be at 2260 N. Fairfield Rd., G Suite in Beavercreek. It will officially open its doors at 8 a.m. on Friday.

The first shop in the Miami Valley opened on Feb. 25, 2022, in Washington Township. That makes the Beavercreek location the second shop to come to the Dayton area.

For more information about Crumbl Cookies or to see the shop’s menu, click here.