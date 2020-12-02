New COVID-19 antibody treatment now available at Kettering Health Network

KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) – The new COVID-19 antibody treatment, bamlanivimab, is now being used for qualified patients at Kettering Health Network.  

In November, the FDA authorized emergency use of the drug. KHN said patients may be eligible for the treatment if they are suffering from moderate symptoms of COVID-19 such as a fever, cough, chills or shortness of breath.

According to the Kettering Health Network, the treatment helps prevent hospital admissions by reducing the risk of disease progression.

“This is another tool in our arsenal against COVID-19. By using Bamlanivimab, we hope to help more patients avoid hospital stays,” says Jeffrey Weinstein, MD, patient safety officer for Kettering Health Network. “We will continue to seek the latest advancements to ensure that the people of southwest Ohio have access to the best possible care.”

A physician referral is required for the treatment. Primary care or emergency department providers will determine if a patient qualifies.

