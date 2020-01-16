New condos to be built in Huber Heights

HUBER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WDTN) – City officials say a developer is a step closer to building a new condominium complex in Huber Heights.

According to Mayor Jeff Gore, 120 condos are set to be built on a 16-acre site at Bellefontaine Road and Brentwood Drive, which is located on the city’s south side.

The city council approved a zoning ordinance for the project earlier this week, Gore said.

Maral Abbasova, who owns a clothing boutique a few blocks over, told 2 NEWS she believes the new development will bring a boost to local businesses.

“My neighbors…they do really good and they don’t complain,” said Abbasova, who opened Luna Boutique on Brandt Pike nine months ago. “The business is good, I think, in Huber Heights.”

Mayor Gore said he’s excited about growth in the city, but he is hoping to make business even better on the south side of town to match the development to the north.

“That’s really been a big issue for a lot of the residents that live down there, is that they don’t feel like they’re getting the growth and seeing the growth and investment on the south end of town,” Gore said.

The city has taken a proactive approach to bringing in new development around the city, Gore said, adding an economic development coordinator and reaching out to companies.

Adding more residents on the south side brings better potential for adding new businesses, he added.

“There are developers, who, from a business perspective and a residential perspective, who are really taking note of the growth that we’re having in Huber Heights,” Gore said.

Some local business owners told 2 NEWS they feel optimistic.

“In the future, they will open more business, I think so,” Abbasova said. “Different businesses.”

Construction is allowed to begin on the site in mid-February, Gore said.

