** The video above shows a previous story about Kings Island **

MASON, Ohio (WDTN) — Construction crews will soon be breaking ground once again at Kings Island in the fall.

Camp Snoopy

Camp Snoopy is a new adventure play space for children, which will expand their award-winning kids area. The new area will be shaded with plenty of space for kids to explore, play and learn about camping equipment.

Kids will have the chance to become full-fledged members of the Beagle Scouts.

“Camp Snoopy is just what families visiting Kings Island have been looking for,” said Mike Koontz, vice president and general manager of Kings Island.”

“We’ve designed this new immersive area to feel like a day at camp where families can spend time with each other in a variety of ways, from the thrill of a new coaster to exploring and relaxing in the great outdoors with their favorite Peanuts characters.”

New Rollercoaster

In 2024, Snoopy’s Soap Box Racers will be coming to Kings Island.

The new ride is described by the park’s first family-friendly boomerang coaster. Racing riders will be back and forth on the same track.

To the starting line, the ride will feature a 70-foot lift hill to the ride’s starting line, which will launch riders into a series of twists and turns until the finish line!

Riders will be experiencing the entire course in reverse instead of crossing.