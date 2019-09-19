New class teaches Tecumseh students how to quit vaping

BETHEL TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) – A local school district is taking a new approach to stop teens from vaping.

Tecumseh Local Schools is now requiring students to take a two-hour, after-school class on how to quit smoking or vaping after the first time they are caught with an e-cigarette or tobacco product on school grounds, according to Superintendent Paula Crew.

Up until now, students who violated the school’s smoking policy for the first time would face an in-school suspension and a juvenile court charge, Crew said.

But as long as they complete the new after-school class and do not violate the rules again, they will not face any additional penalties, she added.

The first class is being held next week, Crew said.

Also new this school year – all campuses of Tecumseh Local Schools have a smoke-free, tobacco-free policy, Crew said.

Several parents in the district told 2 NEWS they’re worried about e-cigarette use among teens.

“I think it’s a serious problem,” said Peggy Van Fleet, whose daughter attends the high school and is concerned about classmates who are vaping. “I think it’s marketed towards kids with the different flavors, and I don’t think they realize the dangers of it.”

Crew estimates student smoking-related violations in the district have tripled or quadrupled within the past three years. Students at both the middle and high schools are being caught with e-cigarettes, she added.

“We want to focus on wellness and strategies for improvement, not just consequences,” Crew said.

The school district partnered with the Clark County Combined Health District to run the two-hour class each month discussing the dangers of smoking and vaping and how to quit, Crew said.

Students with first-time violations are required to attend, and their parents are invited, said Ivan Gehret, assistant superintendent.

“I think a lot of times…they view it as, ‘Well they could be smoking cigarettes or something,’ and just getting that education out that these are not safe products,” Gehret said.

The Clark County Combined Health District hopes to expand the class to other districts and organizations, according to a spokesperson.

“With anything, if you tell a child that they’re doing something wrong, just telling that child that they’re doing something wrong won’t change their behavior,” Crew said. “It’s providing those strategies and systems of support that will help them do something differently in the future.”

Any other concerned parents or students within the Tecumseh school district or other Clark County schools are welcome to attend the classes as well if there are remaining spots available, Crew said.

