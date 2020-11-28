New City Church to host tree lighting in Northridge on Dec. 5

NORTHRIDGE, Ohio (WDTN) – New City Church will be hosting a community tree lighting event on Saturday, Dec. 5.
According to a Facebook post by the church, the event will be from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Santa will first arrive on a fire truck and there will be appearances by the Grinch and Frosty.
The church said there will be a live nativity scene, Christmas carols, goodie bags, along with cookies and cocoa from local first responders.
The event flyer also asks partipants to bring letters to Santa.
