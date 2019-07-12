New City Church puts on benefit concert in Northridge

NORTHRIDGE, Ohio (WDTN) – New City Church is holding a free concert in the middle of one of the hardest-hit areas of Northridge from the tornado outbreak.

The concert started at 6 pm near the intersection of Fairfield Avenue and Ontario Avenue in the Northridge area.

There will be free food, music and entertainment in an area that was the site of serious tornado damage not that long ago.

Just a block away from the stage, many properties are either abandoned or undergoing repairs.

Organizers say the stress behind all of that is exactly why this concert is coming to Northridge.

“The whole purpose of this is to be able to give the tornado victims just a chance to come and just chill, relax and put other stuff off to the side,” says Pastor Chris Reece.

The New City Church has been working around the clock to help where they can, and this is the first time they’ve put on an event of this scale.

But rest assured, the neighborhood really appreciates it.

“Hey, I think that’s the best thing they’ve ever done,” says resident Leroy. “Everybody I’ve talked to has been really nice.”

Leroy has called Northridge home for 70 years and says a tornado won’t change that.

“The way I look at it, you just overlook it. You’re alive. You’re not dead.”

The concert on Ontario runs Friday and Saturday from 6 pm to 9 pm and will have something for everyone.

“We will have some bouncy houses for the kids. We will have the grills fired up for food and then we will have some resources out here for folks that may need some type of recovery,” says Pastor Reece.

