DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The city of Fairborn has just celebrated the swearing-in of Ben Roman as the Fairborn Police Department Chief of Police.

Chief Roman has served the Fairborn community for nearly 20 years in various positions including Patrol Officer, Detective, Patrol Sergeant, and Police Captain. According to a release, Roman joined the department in May of 2004.

“Congratulations Chief Roman, we know great things are happening with your guidance and leadership.” the department said on Facebook.

(Fairborn Police Department)

