New changes for 9th annual Dragons 5K

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The 9th annual Dayton Dragons 5K is coming up on Saturday, July 20.

New this year, all participants will get finisher medals. Everyone will also get four lawn tickets to a future Dragons game, plus access to the post race party inside Fifth Third Field.

The race costs 30 dollars to enter and 15 dollars for anyone younger than 17.

There is still time to sign up. Click here for more information.

At least two thousand people participate each year.

