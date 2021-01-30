New CBD store in Kettering hopes to help people with pain, stress

KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) – A new CBD store is welcoming new customers to experience what hemp oils can do for them.

Miami Valley CBD opened Tuesday and offers CBD, rare cannabinoids, supplements and a CBD skincare line.

Owner Amy Zahora said business has been good since opening even during a pandemic.

“It is also known to help reduce stress and that’s been a big thing with COVID. So a lot of people have turned to this product,” said Zahora.

The store is open Monday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and is located at 4625 Far Hills Avenue.

For more information visit, www.miamivalleycbd.com.

