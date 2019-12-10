New Carlisle teen indicted on murder charges for deadly stabbing

NEW CARLISLE, Ohio (WDTN) – A teenage girl in New Carlisle is being charged with murder after a deadly stabbing back in May.

Around 3 am on May 23, the Clark County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 hang-up call from the home of Lee Ann Moore in the 300 block of North Church Street. The same number called back shortly after and told dispatchers someone had broken into their house and that her parents were being assaulted.

READ MORE: Teen girls accused in fatal New Carlisle stabbing make first court appearance

Deputies arrived to find Moore with life-threatening stab wounds. She later died at the hospital.

Two other residents inside the home were injured, and two teen girls inside the home were taken into custody.

After the attack, Sheriff Deborah Burchett said she believed the girls plotted the attack together after one girl was prevented from seeing the other.

“They both had plotted to do this,” Burchett said. “They had been plotting for a while to do this.”

Juvenile Court handed over the case of Natasha Ellis to Common Pleas Court. A grand jury indicted her on December 9.

She is expected to be arraigned later this week and will remain in the juvenile facility in the meantime.

The other suspect is being tried as a “youthful serious offender” due to her age at the time of the murder.

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.