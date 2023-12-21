** Related video shown above **

HUBER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WDTN) — A news flash from the City of Huber Heights has announced that the New Carlisle Pike closure will be extended by four weeks.

Traffic will continue to be closed until Friday, Jan. 19, 2024.

The closure is from Taylorsville Road to State Route 4/State Route 235, as it has been since Nov. 9. Bellefontaine Road remains the detour to be used at this time.

The ongoing installation of a “sanitary sewer line as part of the East Sanitary Sewer Extension Project,” as stated in the report, is the cause of the closure.