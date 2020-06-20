New Carlisle imposes 6 p.m. curfew

NEW CARLISLE, Ohio (WDTN) – City officials in New Carlisle have issued a curfew for 6 p.m. Saturday that will end on 6 a.m. Sunday.
The city said in its emergency proclamation that the amendment for the curfew arose from “possible violence and large gatherings creating a risk of spreading COVID-19.”
The city posted to Facebook about the protest on June 15 saying that it would go from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.
2 NEWS arrived prior to the scheduled protest and saw a lot of police present. Both the county and the state are on the scene.
This story will updated as it develops.
