New Carlisle imposes 6 p.m. curfew

NEW CARLISLE, Ohio (WDTN) – City officials in New Carlisle have issued a curfew for 6 p.m. Saturday that will end on 6 a.m. Sunday.

The city said in its emergency proclamation that the amendment for the curfew arose from “possible violence and large gatherings creating a risk of spreading COVID-19.”

The city posted to Facebook about the protest on June 15 saying that it would go from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

2 NEWS arrived prior to the scheduled protest and saw a lot of police present. Both the county and the state are on the scene.

This story will updated as it develops.



