NEW CARLISLE, Ohio (WDTN) – New Carlisle is holding their annual Heritage of Flight Festival on the first weekend in October.

Friday night, October 1, the celebration began with a Classic Car Cruise-in with live entertainment and an auto auction, the HoF website said.

Saturday began with a pancake breakfast followed by the main event–The Parade of Planes.

The parade featured community floats and local bands as well as a variety of modern and historical aircraft making their way down Main St.

The festival will continue through Sunday, October 3, the HoF said, with a collection of carnival games and rides, food and craft vendors, a bike show, kiddie tractor pulls, street entertainment and an attempt to break the “Chicken Dance” world record.

The website said Sunday will also feature ‘easy chair races’, where teams compete to push a wheeled armchair to the finish line.

