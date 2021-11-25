DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Living Grace Community Church is providing warm meals and community fellowship to those who may not have a place to celebrate on Thanksgiving.

The church in New Carlisle is holding a Thanksgiving Day service from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m., after which, a traditional Thanksgiving dinner will be served. Pastor of the church, Chris Heeter, said the meal will include a “deep fried turkey, ham, and all the Thanksgiving fixings you can imagine.”

He said children in the community are volunteering their time to help at the event.

The service and meal will be held at 111 North Adams Street, New Carlisle, OH, 45344.

Those with questions can call 937-622-5006.