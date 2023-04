NEW CARLISLE, Ohio (WDTN) – The New Carlisle BMV is currently closed after reports of a gas leak in the area, officials say.

According to the New Carlisle Fire Department, the BMV and a nearby doctor’s office were evacuated due to a gas leak.

Main Street was also shut down while crews investigated the problem. The leak was contained and the street has since re-opened.

No injuries were reported, however, the BMV remains closed at this time.