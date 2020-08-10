New Carlisle bar cited for violated 10 p.m. alcohol consumption curfew, could face penalties

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NEW CARLISLE, Ohio, (WDTN) – Agents from the Ohio Investigative Unit (OIU) cited six establishments overnight after receiving complaints of blatant violations of orders in place to reduce the spread of the coronavirus.

Laynes Lounge in New Carlisle was on the list.

A release from the state agency said Laynes Lounge, “received an admistrative citation for limitation on hours for on-premises consumption. Agents visited the permit premises and were able to purchase beer at 10:45 p.m., and again at 11:15 p.m., after the 10 p.m. restriction for on-premises sales and consumption of alcohol of alcoholic beverages.”

The cases will go before the Ohio Liquor Control Commission for potential penalties, including fines and/or the suspension or revocation of liquor permits.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Don't Miss

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS