New cafe opens inside Dayton Metro Library

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A new café just opened up in the downtown branch of the Dayton Metro Library.

It’s called Coffee Hub, and is open Monday through Saturday between 8 am and 6 pm.

“You say you want a cup of coffee? We’ll give you a cup of happiness. We made a small cup, which is 12 ounces, 99 cents, so anybody could a afford a small cup of coffee. Obviously, some of the specialty coffees are more expensive, but we wanted to make a small available to anybody,” said Cynthia Stemple.

Coffee Hub also owns a coffee shop in Xenia.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.