New cafe opens inside Dayton Metro Library

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A new café just opened up in the downtown branch of the Dayton Metro Library.
It’s called Coffee Hub, and is open Monday through Saturday between 8 am and 6 pm.
“You say you want a cup of coffee? We’ll give you a cup of happiness. We made a small cup, which is 12 ounces, 99 cents, so anybody could a afford a small cup of coffee. Obviously, some of the specialty coffees are more expensive, but we wanted to make a small available to anybody,” said Cynthia Stemple.
Coffee Hub also owns a coffee shop in Xenia.Grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.