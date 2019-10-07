New businesses coming to Huber Heights raises some traffic concerns

HUBER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WDTN) – Huber Heights’ mayor posted on Facebook this week that Raising Cane’s and Starbucks are coming to the city, but it raised many concerns with residents because of traffic congestion where they would be located, along Old Troy Pike.

Mayor Jeff Gore said both businesses have submitted rezoning applications for the two sites, the Raising Cane’s at 7841 Old Troy Pike, in an old PNC bank location, and Starbuck’s at the old Cadillac Jack’s spot, also in the 7000 block of Old Troy Pike.

Gore said that rezoning request still has to be voted on by city council, but that excitement is apparent, and questions about traffic flow.

Many residents are concerned that traffic in that stretch is already quite congested, but Gore said that’s due to a number of reasons, mostly relating to its position along I-70.

“The state has taken control of the two of the lights over the actual overpass of I-70, so those two signals don’t link up to the rest of the signals on our portion,” said Gore.

Gore and the city manager, Rob Schommer, said they know it can be congested but that traffic flow is part of the reason these businesses are picking that spot.

Schommer assured residents they are evaluating the impact these developments could have and any possible solutions.

“That doesn’t necessarily mean the quickest and smoothest traffic flow because that might attribute to a less safe environment when you have multiple offshoots to turn off multiple side streets to restaurants or businesses,” said Schommer.

Gore said as the process moves further along, they may hold town hall meetings to address any traffic concerns, but invites any concerned residents to attend a city council meeting and voice their issues or ideas.

